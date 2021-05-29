Editor, the Advocate:
I have been a Texas funeral director for 54 years. A minister of the Gospel of Christ for 48 years. Navy veteran, member of American Legion for 34 years and current chaplain of Post 167.
I have heard taps played at many hundreds of funerals and I still get a lump in my throat.
God bless our veterans and their families. Be sure when you see veterans, to tell them, “Thank you for your service.” May God continue to have mercy on us.
Pastor John Fisher, Point Comfort
