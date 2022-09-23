Editor, the Advocate:
The catchy slogan “Make America Great Again” printed on a red baseball cap leads one to believe the author is concerned with protecting our freedoms, economy and democracy.
Not so, it seems to me what Trump and his followers, like Texas’s governor Abbott, mean is to make America great for themselves. Abbott has even changed election laws so he has an advantage at the polls.
Another misleading phrase involves different views on women’s rights to family planning. Pro-life sounds much better than Pro-choice. If the phrase was No-choice vs. Pro-choice, it would seem to be more accurate and to the point.
Of course, a woman can always get an abortion in Texas when her life is at risk. Really? Try finding a doctor who will risk a $100,000 fine and life in prison if it is determined by Abbott (in the governor’s view) the surgery was not needed.
Beto O’Rourke was pro-choice long before the Kansas election that proved how most people felt about abortion.
Vote Beto for governor.
Bill Gayle, Victoria