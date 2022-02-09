Editor, the Advocate:
No-knock warrants are again in the news. Sadly, an innocent civilian was killed by police executing a no-knock warrant.
I never was involved in the act of conducting a “no-knock” raid. All the warrants that I served as a deputy sheriff required me to knock and identify.
I had to knock on the door. and announce “Police with a search warrant.” This gave the drug dealers inside time to hide their dope before opening the door to admit me.
Let us consider possible scenarios.
Suppose I am lying on my couch (and in this very hypothetical plot I have a .45 caliber pistol in my immediate possession) watching TV when persons unknown kick in my front door, 10 feet away, and enter with guns drawn, wearing civilian clothes, and presenting the appearance of a typical drug dealer.
I will note, for clarification, that professional police officers usually are in uniform, or else wearing suit and tie, and groomed to present an appearance of “professionalism.” Unless they are “working undercover narcotics,” in which case they may be unshaven and garbed in casual clothing — even to the extent of appearing to be among the lowest members of society.
In my hypothetical scenario I must consider two possibilities:
Either my unannounced visitors are undercover police executing a “no-knock” warrant, or the intruders are ambitious art lovers who intend to steal my Rembrandt and my collection of Monet's.
The fact that they are presenting guns establishes a sense of urgency. I must make a very hasty decision:
Shoot the intruders, and call the cops, or submit to their implied imposition of authority, with the assumption that they are cops.
What would you do?
One very effective solution to this conundrum would be to require all criminals who might wish to conduct a home invasion to knock and identify, so that I might be confident and assured that any unannounced intruders would certainly be legitimate police.
Suggestions?
Mickey Basden, Victoria
