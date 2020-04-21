Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

I have been to Lowe’s and the H-E-B on Navarro Street wearing my mask as a lot of people are. And then, there are those that stroll around without a mask.

They don’t even show any indifference to what’s going on. Maybe our judge and mayor should witness this and quit saying everyone is doing a good job.

Orlo Brooks, Victoria

