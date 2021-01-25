Editor, the Advocate:
Last week our local health department held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. There were multiple issues with the web site. It took around 30 minutes to get in. When I clicked on a time slot I thought yay got it. It then generated a box that popped up and it said a six-digit pin was sent to your phone, it never came. After the website crashed, I then got the confirmation number to continue booking. I was also calling and never got through. I then went up there to our health department only to find out all appointment slots were filled.
I am a nurse. I had COVID-19 in July. I have been unable to get my shot as well as many nurses I work with. Some residents I know are having to go out of town to get them. It seems no one is prioritizing the need for nurses to get them. I was told by our local health department it is a race. Wow. We can't seem to even be able to speak with anyone in charge. When I say "we" I mean most of my co-workers.
Carol Hill, Victoria
