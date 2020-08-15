Editor, the Advocate:
At a time when we are all being urged to pull together and help each other it angers me to read negative articles in your newspaper about the local nursing homes, which have done their best to protect their residents and staff. Staff who have continued to work throughout this pandemic, and residents who have had to live quarantined in their rooms without visits from family, friends or volunteers.
As for the rise in positive test results, it seems to coincide with the rise in community cases following the mask-free and social-distancing-ignoring holiday weekends; I do not see any positive references to how low the nursing home case rate was before that.
Nursing homes are part of the community, an essential one, and we should be doing what we can to support them.
Eileen Bertholf, Yorktown
