Editor, the Advocate:
Last week, long-haul truckers began a cross-country mission from California to Washington, D.C., to protest the pandemic generated mask mandates. Their reasons ranged from first amendment rights to fighting a dictatorship.
As I watched, my thoughts turned to the thousands of healthcare workers who have been on the front lines of the battle against this invisible terrorist the past two plus years. In their battle to fend off multiple coronavirus variants and infection spikes, they have had to endure long hours, short supplies, staff reductions and even hostility from the patients in their care. Nurses are exhibiting signs of PTSD and burnout causing many to leave their profession in order to maintain their mental health.
They are the real heroes. As for those who are hostile toward the wearing of a mask on occasion, perhaps spending a few minutes observing an ICU nurse is what their doctor should order.
With the Russian incursion into Ukraine, there are some who are quick to lay blame at the feet of President Biden.
While I have concerns with the Biden’s administration’s foresight and handling of our southern border and the withdrawal from Afghanistan, placing blame for the invasion of Ukraine goes to one ex-KGB agent.
Michael Cloud, our district’s representative to the U.S. House, laid blame on the policies of the Biden and Obama administrations. Cloud didn’t touch on Trump’s appeasing tone toward Putin over the four years of his tenure and the ensuring year. Trump’s hostility to our NATO allies and comments of pulling out of the NATO alliance was music to Putin’s ears. Putin didn’t need to bring the world’s condemnation upon himself by amassing hundreds of thousands of troops and equipment around Ukraine to challenge NATO’s influence on Ukraine and his intentions of resurrecting the old Soviet Union. He had an American president who was doing the work for him. Even now that Putin has played his murderous hand, Trump and many Republicans continue to enable the tyrant with Trump’s own words of “genius”, “savvy”, “wonderful” and “smart”. Trump even referred to the troop movement as a peacekeeping force. Where are the Reagan Republicans? Giving aid and comfort to an enemy President Reagan called an evil empire leaves me to wonder whether the red, white and blue bunting flags that usually adorn the Republican National Convention will be replaced with those of only the color red.
Mike Laza, Victoria
