Editor, the Advocate:
“Seeing is Believing”: Observing many employees at the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office as chairman of the Sheriffs Advisory Board for almost 16 years, serving Sheriff O’ Connor, I saw and experienced many things and personalities. I have served on community boards and commissions, and I truly have the best interest of the Victoria community at heart. So, when I tell you Dale Fowler is the leader we need for Victoria County Sheriff, I ask you to be confident in my statement.
Dale followed his passion to law enforcement under Sheriff Dutch Meyer as a reserve deputy working patrol, and presently serves as a S.W.A.T. team member, the special assistant to Sheriff O’ Connor, and serves on the Sheriff O’ Connor’s Advisory Board. He responds whenever called, nights, weekends, and holidays. He has a master peace officer’s license and is a master S.W.A.T. operator. Additionally, he has the business savvy to manage a $16.4 million annual budget and lead over 200 employees.
Dale has never been paid for his service to Victoria County and never asked to be, yet service with such knowledge, leadership and decision expertise is unmatched.
Dale has worked from an early age, and through college, showing himself to be true to his Christian faith, family and Victoria values. He has invested in himself and his community, and I know he is prepared for this leadership position. That is why I am voting Dale Fowler for Sheriff.
Tom Henley III, Victoria
