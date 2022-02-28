Editor, the Advocate:
Regarding Carl Golden’s spot-on column on the civil war in the GOP published Feb. 13, it’s about time somebody spoke up about that party’s complete abandonment of honesty and transparency.
They know they can’t tell their voters the truth about what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, since it would only cost them voters if those people learned of the deception. Hence, the absurd nonsense that Jan. 6 was just “legitimate political discourse”. A little earlier, Tucker Carlson tried another canard on his viewers, telling them it was Antifa who attacked the Capitol.
No, Carlson, the only bunch that had reason to riot were MAGA, responding to a demented President’s cries for his acolytes to overthrow the 2020 election results.
Oh, what a tangled web we weave when once we practice to deceive.
And it squares with what this party/cult is trying to do now with their efforts to ban books they feel may make people uncomfortable.
It follows, then, that when history books of the near future relate what actually happened on Jan. 6, 2021, these Trump apostles will also see that those books are banned if they don’t tell their gullible voters exactly what they want told – a revolutionist version of history.
Hitler’s National Socialist Party would be so proud of what Republicans are doing now, since they did the same thing during World War II.
Adopting Nazi strategies in a (supposedly) free country is causing the GOP to head to the abyss. Will they take America along with it?
You only need to be American (regardless of political affiliation) with knowledge of what’s in the constitution to realize how dangerous this Trump party/cult is for this country.
It bears no resemblance to the much-revered party of honest Abe Lincoln. I stress the word ‘honest.’
Mark Walters, Victoria
