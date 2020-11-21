Editor, the Advocate:
The Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church Port Lavaca Altar Society would like to express our sincere gratitude to all who worked so hard to make our annual turkey dinner on Nov. 1, catered by Werner’s of Shiner, a great success.
We want to thank the members of the Altar Society and those who made donations, purchased meal tickets and raffle tickets.
We want to thank members who volunteered their time to help serve the delicious turkey dinner, helped to deliver meals to go, also to plants, and helped in other areas.
Last, but not least, we thank all our community, friends and parishioners who supported us during this great event. OLG Altar Society is able to continue providing service for the church through fundraisers such as this one.
I want to thank The Light House, Victoria Advocate and Port Lavaca Wave.
Mary Jones, Publicity Chairman, Port Lavaca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.