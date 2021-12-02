Editor, the Advocate:
Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church Altar Society of Port Lavaca would like to express our sincere gratitude to all who worked so hard to make our annual turkey dinner on Nov. 7, raffle and bake sale a great success due in part to all who made donations, purchased meal tickets, baked goods and purchased raffle tickets.
We also want to thank members who volunteered their time to help serve the delicious turkey dinner and trimmings catered by Werner’s in Shiner. Also, thank you to volunteers who directed traffic for plates-to-go, delivered meals to the plants and helped in other areas.
Thanks to the community, our OLG Church parish for putting the announcement in the church bulletin, and to the Port Lavaca Wave and Victoria Advocate for putting the announcement the newspapers.
The OLG Altar Society is able to continue providing service through the church with fundraisers such as this event.
Mary Jones, OLG Catholic Church Altar Society Publicity Chairman, Port Lavaca
