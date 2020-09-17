Editor, the Advocate:
There is a scene in a favorite film, “The English Patient,” where the lead characters are strolling through a Cairo market. Before separating, she releases his hand and asks him if everything will be alright. He answers, “yes”, and then adds, “absolutely”. She swiftly replies, “Yes is a comfort. Absolutely is not.”
As thinking and sometimes overthinking humans, we know that too much of a good thing or even the promise of it, can create opposite feelings. Initially, high positivity raises our expectations. Football coaches instill overconfidence as part of winning mental strategies. This works well until the offense sees the size of the defense and reality hits.
If I knew the COVID-19 virus was set to detonate, I would have gladly sidelined our mother-daughter trip to Washington, D.C., in early March. Ominously, our airport to hotel driver’s concern was palpable. We listened politely then made dinner reservations at a sought-after restaurant. After all, I had just taxied past two Chinese planes at JFK and saw neither masked travelers nor employees in the terminal.
We traipsed through the National Gallery of Art and mingled with students in the African American Museum’s room-size elevator. We lingered in Lafayette Park surveying White House visitors and stood shoulder to shoulder in solitude at the Lincoln and Vietnam Memorials. Fearlessly, we squeezed past tourists at Ford’s Theater on our way to Chinatown’s Wok and Roll, the former boardinghouse of Mary Surratt.
Days later, on my return flight, the mood was different, sober. I sat next to one of a few masked young adult fliers. I wondered what they knew that I did not. The following Monday I returned to school but by then the clarion call had sounded. I was quarantined just days before spring break. The school year was also over. No goodbyes.
Whether making “unbelievable and fantastic” claims or, Chicken Little-like predictions of doom, omitting critical life or death warnings may be worse than inflated positivity. Why would our leader withhold critical information? I bristle at the term “blissfully ignorant.” How could knowing less make one happier? Finally, should Executive Office decisions be tied to political outcomes? Whatever you think today, the real “rage”’ may soon erupt once the GOP admits that their beacon of hope is blinding us all.
Claudia McCarty, Victoria
