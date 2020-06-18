Editor, the Advocate:
Laura Mammina and Joseph Locke are thorough researchers. I would guess they are the first two people in the last 20 years who drove past DeLeon Plaza and thought of what the speakers said at the 1912 dedication of the Confederate memorial. It apparently never occurred to them that the monument was to the Confederate soldier, not a Confederate general, nor a Confederate politician, not to Gen. Robertson nor to Mini Pridham. It is a statue of a rifle-toting Confederate private, and one can only guess what his motivations were for joining the Southern cause. He may have been drafted. Maybe peer pressures caused him to join. Who knows? Perhaps he objected to the Yankee invasion of his homeland. He may even have owned slaves. Regardless, many young men from Victoria joined the Confederate Army, many fought, were wounded, or even died. Their families anxiously waited for letters from the battlefields and for the soldiers’ return.
It is difficult, no impossible, for someone in 2020 to think as one did in 1861. Were people then attuned to how we think today? If they survived to 1912, did they think like they did in 1861? The soldiers, not the speakers. Those old soldiers committed to a cause shared by most Texans at the time. Not all soldiers in any war subscribe to the philosophies of their leaders. Typically, they muse about that later as they mature and learn. Think of Vietnam. We may not agree that the United States should have been in that war, but do not denigrate the dedication of the soldiers who fought it.
Keep the monument at DeLeon Plaza but remember that our ancestors were wrong about slavery. Honor the soldiers but be thankful that the reunited America forsook the roots of racism. The battle against all racism continues. Remember that too.
Jim Stokes, Victoria
