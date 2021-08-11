Editor, the Advocate:
I can only hope my conservative family and friends read this letter to the editor. One of the true wonders of our nation and the rule of law is our U.S. Constitution. Our Constitution is "evergreen." It is a living document with the wisdom of the founding fathers' ability to understand as time passed the very nature of our civilization will grow both in population and technology. They recognized that in many ways our world would grow, learn and evolve. The reasoning was that if you observed the changes in civilization over the previous 50 or 75 years, the advance in living conditions had changed. Remember this was within "living" memory.
So yes the Constitution can be changed or by Amendment i.e. The Bill of Rights. It also spelled out the legal process to change our laws. Also it expressed the Governmental rights and privileges to be held by the Federal and State governments. Remember this was the second attempt to construct the basis of a new nation. The Articles of Confederation failed because there were many issues that the individual states treated differently thus creating 13 separate states.
A brutal and disastrous war because the Confederation believed they could overthrow the United States and change laws that they did not like making them "insurgents 1.0." The attack by Domestic Terrorists on the Capital Building was basically "insurgents 2.0" in an attempt to overthrow the U.S. Government and its constitution because they did not accept the election outcome based on a deadly lie. We call it deadly because if successful it would have killed our Democracy, the U.S. Constitution, the peaceful transfer of power and every vote cast no matter what party or candidate.
In several states laws are being written and passed that would make voting more difficult and could jeopardize the outcome of an election. You have watched the death of a 250 year old Democracy that was paid for in flesh and blood. Visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and tell us what party he/she supported.
Daniel Martin, Victoria
