Editor, the Advocate:
Thank you to Retama Manor South staff for putting the health and safety of residents first. Administrator Oscar Flores provided a thoughtful, insightful explanation regarding current restrictions not allowing visitors in to the residents' rooms.
Staff and residents are vaccinated as are most visitors with pre-visit temperature checks and screening done upon entry into the facility. Staff wear masks and continue masking residents when they are out of their rooms. Unfortunately COVID-19 continues to spread and can be passed on by a vaccinated, asymptomatic individual with residents of long term care facilities at high risk for serious complications.
Visiting is available whenever requested outside and specific rooms are reserved for residents and guests to visit indoors. Restricting in-room visitors has placed an additional workload on staff with coordinating visits and assisting with personal requests.
While the ongoing restrictions have been frustrating, my 92-year-old mother is well cared for, healthy and safe. Staff members in every department go beyond their job titles to help residents and my mother, Betty Hadsall, live as fully as possible during this pandemic.
Julie McElhaney, Victoria
