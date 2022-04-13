Editor, the Advocate:
“Greatest scourge to republics is military glory.” “No capital city whose influence is directly or indirectly felt over the whole extant of the country.” “Americans have always seen the connections of public order and public prosperity.” “From the earliest settlement of the emigrants, politics and religion contracted an alliance which has never been dissolved.” Reference is made to Christianity and Catholicism. “There is no country in the whole world in which the Christian religion retains a greater influence over the souls of men than in America, and there can be no greater proof of its utility, and its congruity to human nature than that its influence is most powerfully felt over the most enlightened and free nation if the earth.”
“In the United States religion exercises but little influence upon the laws and upon the details of public opinion, but it directs the manners of community and by regulating domestic life it regulates the state.”
These are observations Alexis deTocqueville noted of the strength of character of this nation in 1830. He made note of many things he attributed to the growth in stature of this nation and gave warnings of what could lead to its demise. Some of which our Founding Fathers were aware and were therefore diligent to form a system of government with checks and balances, beginning with we the people, because it is only by the character of the people will we have honorable government.
Not long after I surrendered my life to Jesus and allowing Him to develop a new character in me, I heard a commentator mention that there were more professing Christians in this nation now than 150 years ago, but the Christian influence was so much greater people lived with more moral character. This was back in 1985, can you remember when? I suggest reading the Book of Jeremiah in the Bible and comparing it with events today.
I leave with two parting comments, “When a nation goes down one condition may always be found; they forgot where they came from.” Carl Sandburg. “When the past no longer illuminate the future, the spirit walks in darkness.” deTocqueville.
Anthony Corte, Victoria
