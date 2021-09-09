Editor, the Advocate:
In response to the letter “Open carry of firearms is not meant to make our country great’, Mr. R. Diggs, you are correct. Open carry of firearms is not meant to make our country great. Open carry of firearms is to make it safe. Being safe is what makes this country great. You stated you have friends who are terrified at the sight of a gun, I get that. Are they then scared each time there is a law enforcement officer or security officer with an open carry firearm? I was truly fine with your position on this matter until I read the last part. The beginning I can respect.
Your lack of knowledge of the State of Texas Election Code baffles me. By your comments, it is quite evident you have zero understanding of the Open Carry Law and the Election Code of Texas.
I have served as an election clerk and my wife is an election judge. So I do know what laws and rules govern a state polling site. Poll watchers are not authorized to carry or be in possession of a firearm within 100 feet of a polling site. Furthermore, no one else can either, with only two exceptions. The election judge (inside the polling site) and a peace officer who is called to the site to respond to a situation needing police assistance. When a peace officer comes to vote, they have to leave the firearm at home or in the car. To call a poll watcher “questionable intelligence and untested mental capacities” is ludicrous. A poll watcher has to be trained on what they can and can not do at a polling site. They have to be certified and listed on the Election Database as certified and authorized Poll Watchers. No one can just walk up and claim to be a poll watcher. Sir, you may have the right to vote, but you need to research more on facts. So sir, why are you scared of a poll watcher?
In general, only wrong-doers run and get scared when they see authority. The authority of a person is not based on the possession of a firearm.
Kevin B. Bright, Hallettsville
You are correct Mr. Diggs…GOP poll watchers are there to intimidate “ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/01/us/politics/republican-pollwatchers.html
