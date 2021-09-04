Editor, the Advocate:
I have friends that are terrified at the sight of a gun of any type or configuration. The thought of a mentally challenged individual openly (and now legally) carrying a sidearm or automatic weapon, e.g., the murderer of Trayvon Martin, can be intimidating and potentially terror inducing. Also, such a state of terror can produce seriously negative results from those who might be “scared spitless.”
My opinion (for what it’s worth) is that there are some who would have the return of involuntary servitude, aka slavery, and there are others who would believe that possession of a weapon gives them a sense of empowerment and protection. Still others have a demented and deluded notion that carrying a “gun” can empower certain factions of our society, thereby ensuring domestic tranquility in America. I strongly disagree. The mentality that drove the Jan. 6 insurrection is driving the anti-democracy, anti-voter participation and unpatriotic activities that are prevalent at every level of government and is inclusive of local, state and national arenas.
Open carry is not meant to make our country great, it’s meant to discourage participation in the most sacred of our “rights” as citizens of the United States of America, our right to a complete, unencumbered and free access to secure and convenient voting sites. We don’t want, or need, gun-toting poll watchers with questionable intelligence and untested mental capacities overseeing our polling places during elections in Victoria, Texas.
Rufus Callis Diggs, Victoria
