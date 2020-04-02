Editor, the Advocate:
The Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent needs your help. As you know, we are temporarily closed to do our part to flatten the curve and help contain the spread of COVID-19. This unexpected pandemic has affected our museum in a financial way that we never expected. We need your support, now more than ever, to help us through this uncertain and challenging time.
Closing our doors and cancelling school field trips, camps and other special events has negatively impacted our financial stability. The expected revenue loss for March and April will be over $45,000, and if we continue to remain closed through June, our losses could reach over $100,000.
We want to ensure everyone that we are looking forward to welcoming families back to our wonderful museum full of amazing exhibits and eager staff members who are ready to engage in restorative play when it is safe to do so. However, without our daily revenue, we are at risk of not being able to reopen and fulfill our mission.
Over the next few months, we will be relying on donations from friends like you who understand the important role that CDM plays in the lives of so many families in our community. We ask that you consider supporting us with a donation by going to cdmgoldencrescent.com.
Your donation will be put to work immediately to support our programs, staff and exhibits which will be vital as we resume our daily lives following this unprecedented pandemic.
Social distancing is just not easy for our little ones during this time. We are working to create and post more educational content on our social media sites to help you educate and entertain in your own living room, kitchen or backyard! We look forward to sharing these fun activities in the days and weeks ahead.
If I can answer any questions or be of any service, please do not hesitate to reach out.
Be well, and we look forward to playing and learning with you again soon!
Sincerely,
Liz Tise, Executive Director Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent, Victoria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.