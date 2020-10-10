Editor, the Advocate:
As an addition to the editorial board’s recent column on driver safety: I have had the privilege to operate a motor vehicle for more than 50 years and I call attention to privilege, it is not an inalienable right.
It is amazing to me how poorly many people drive these days. It is not for a lack of talent, many are able to operate the machine without great difficulty but too many have a complete lack for respect of the rules of the road.
Apparently, the laws do not apply if you are running late or perhaps unfamiliar with the area or too busy checking for important texts from friends or just don’t care. I am appalled at the number of times recently I have seen someone “run a yellow” so late that my light is full green. Speeding is so rampant that if the local law enforcement went full on, our police budget would be self supporting.
Just think how life changing an avoidable accident can be, it could be your family member that is injured.
Good job from the editorial staff, more articles need to be forthcoming.
Bruce Jackson, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.