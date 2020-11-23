Editor, the Advocate:
The Victoria Apartment Association, Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office, Victoria County Fire Department and the Port Lavaca Fire Department have joined together for the sixth year to bring Christmas to apartment families through Operation Firefighter.
Operation Firefighter provides toys, clothes, food and a complete Christmas dinner to apartment families in need. Families are nominated by apartment managers and maintenance staff. The gifts, food and a complete Christmas dinner (turkey and all the fixings) are delivered to the families by Firefighter Santa and his Firefighter elves. In normal times, they all arrive at the apartment complexes on fire trucks and, in addition to the family being helped, all of the children at the complex receive goody bags and get to explore the trucks and have their photo taken with Santa. Unfortunately this year the gifts, food and dinner will be dropped off for the families.
This year we are again visiting the senior citizens that live alone and have no family. They will be given a complete Christmas dinner (ham and the fixings), gifts and a box of food.
Operation Firefighter is looking for toys, clothes, food items, goody bag items and money. 2020 sponsorship cards are still available with 100% of the money raised goes directly to the families in need, as operating costs are paid for by the Victoria Apartment Association.
Collection boxes are at some of the apartment complexes and collection jars are at The Sky and Home Outlet. We are also looking for locations to put collection boxes and/or money collection jars. If you would like to donate items to Operation Firefighter, put out a collection box or money jar, or want more information, please contact me at 361-571-8664.
Monetary donations can be mailed to Victoria Apartment Association, Operation Firefighter, P. O. Box 7192, Victoria, Texas 77903.
Every item and every dollar is greatly appreciated by Operation Firefighter and by the families helped.
Toni Stithem, association executive, Victoria Apartment Association
