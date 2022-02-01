Editor, the Advocate:
As a citizen of Texas and a lifelong Christian, I am alarmed and appalled at the actions of Governor Greg Abbott regarding unaccompanied migrant children in Texas and his creation of Operation Lone Star on March 6, 2021.
In September, 2021, the governor suspended the state licenses of any state facility which contracted with the federal immigration offices to care for unaccompanied migrant children.
Without qualified and licensed providers or by closing down these shelters, the well-being of more than 8,000 innocent children, deserving of and needing our best caring efforts, were affected. They need social and psychological attention for the trauma they have encountered rather than confusion and harm.
What is important to keep in mind is that they are God’s creation and have dignity. They are children, like any child in Texas. Romans 12:13 states: “Take care of God’s needy people and welcome strangers into your home.”
Also, Operation Lone Star is abusive and inhumane. It is also unlawful to arrest and jail asylum seekers for merely crossing the border, keeping them in jail for months without access to a court hearing.
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Article 14) states that everyone has the right to seek asylum from persecution in other countries. Once they cross the border, they must have a court hearing or a credible fear interview.
It is morally wrong to treat migrants as criminals, deny them their right to the immigration process by arresting them on trespassing charges, especially when they are unaware of the charges, due to a language barrier. Some have been put into jail for up to 90 days for a misdemeanor without a court hearing and without access to a lawyer.
No Texan or U.S. citizen by law could legally be treated this way.
Leviticus 19:33-34 reminds us: “When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong. You shall treat the stranger who sojourns with you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself, (…): I am the Lord your God.” Luke 10:25-37, tells the story of the Good Samaritan and the Jew who fell prey to robbers. Jesus, asking the Jewish lawyer, who knew Samaritans and Jews hated each other, who was the neighbor?
The Jewish lawyer replied, “The (the Samaritan) one who had mercy on him.” Jesus then told the Jewish lawyer, “Go and do likewise.”
Sister Marian Sturm, IWBS, Victoria
