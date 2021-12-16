Editor, the Advocate:
Now I realize why the VISD board called this a special school board meeting. They really didn’t want people there. If I had not heard it on the early morning radio, I would have missed it.
One of these options will go into effect for the next school year.
One of the four options mentioned at Dec. 9 special school board meeting was since only the four-story building at Stroman was corrupted by mold was to gut it and make it usable again, gutting the inside sealing walls, new roof, new HVAC units, repainting, rebuilding the inside. Like, who is going to pay for this? The last two bonds were voted down.
Another option was to consolidate all 6th, 7th and 8th graders in to separate schools; example 6th grade at Patti Welder, 7th grade at Howell, and 8th grade at Cade. The downside would be no football teams at three schools, no STEM Program? The Pathways of Technology program? Just think how much VISD will save on football uniforms. Will there even be a middle school football program? Where will or will there be a band program?
Another option was to move credit recovery and alternative school to Stroman into the non-mold affected areas and leave Liberty as a middle school. The upside, redo the band hall building so it can be used as a band hall instead of having students go to the events center for band, redo the library so students can use it as a library since they do not currently have a library to use. Noted that 40 students were polled, and one concern was they did not feel safe at that campus as many people cut across that campus.
Hopefully they will post the board meeting notes on these options. If not, call your favorite school board member and ask them.
Oh, according to Kevin Van Hook, the plumbing at Patti Welder is in bad shape. So bad that VISD had to bring in porta potties for the students.
Is Victoria just waiting for all the schools to get in as bad a shape as Stroman? Just remember you did not show up to vote, someone else did.
Espiridion Castillo, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.