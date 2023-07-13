Editor, the Advocate:
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce was excited to co-host the 4th of July festivities with the Cuero Celebrates 150th committee and The city of Cuero. We congratulate the city of Cuero on a spectacular fireworks show!
Families gathered in Cuero Municipal Park to enjoy free city pool and splashpad access, a Kiddie Parade, car show, food trucks, live music and the evening blasted off with incredible fireworks! Several food and drink vendors were on site, including Kona Ice of Victoria, Stir Soda Shoppe, Overstreet Good Treats and Eats and Oliver’s Souvenirs.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Miss Cuero Court coordinated the Kiddie Parade and the Car Show was organized by the Cuero Chamber with assistance from TrustTexas Bank volunteers Kristie Tieken and Corey Tolbert. The Car Show awards were sponsored by McMahan Welding Services and two awards were given: Ruby’s Choice to Larry Coker with his 1932 3W Ford Model and Veteran’s Choice to Steve Canion with his 1931 Model A Ford.
Special thanks to Congressman Cloud, Mark Longoria and their families for joining us for the firework show! I also want to thank Mayor Sara Post Meyer and Amber Fitts Jones for their support at the event.
Cuero has so much to celebrate, including our 150th anniversary, and we thank our city of Cuero for a memorable and family-fun experience.
Angie Cuellar,
Executive director, Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture