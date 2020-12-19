Editor, the Advocate:
Thumbs-up to David Lentz’s letter to the editor where he admonishes U.S. Congressman Michael Cloud for not doing his job of representing the needs of the people that he should represent.
He has the gall of consistently writing on his blog about his trips to Washington just to go and vote either a Yes or No vote, depending on what is required by the Republican Senate. He recently bragged about how he went and voted against the Affordable Care Act (Obama Care) and then again about going to vote against the Relief Package for the needs of the country. All those votes are also against you and me, and his constituents who rely on Medicare, Obama Care, and now needs brought on by the Covid-19.
In his defense, we have to remember his plea for our vote. He said to us, “I need for you to elect me because My President Needs Me.” He did not say, because I want to go to Washington to represent District 27 people and their business needs.
The only time he goes to Washington is when they need his vote. The rest of the time he hangs around with Senator Ted Cruz going to town hall meetings and relaying old news that was earlier announced by the news media. Most recently, he went to Washington to assist on fraud affidavits of irregularities in the voting and tabulation processes.
The federal and Supreme courts have already thrown out about 20 to 30 false accusations from POTUS and the Senate for lack of evidence. I wonder what it is that he does not get about, “Investigations have not found any irregularities or fraud in the state elections in question.”
There is a saying in Spanish that says, “Dime con quien te juntas, y te dire’ quien eres.” Translated, “Tell me who you hang around with, and I will tell you who you are.” Congressman Cloud needs to select people with better character to hang around with other than Ted Cruz.
Frank Torres, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.