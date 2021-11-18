Editor, the Advocate:
The Washington Post on Wednesday afternoon reported that the United States House of Representatives voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.). The censure means that Gosar will be stripped of his place on the House Oversight and Natural Resources committees. He will also be made to stand in the so-called well of the House chamber as the rebuke is read aloud.
Gosar faced this condemnation for posting an anime video to Twitter depicting the killing of a congresswoman and attacking the president with swords. Rep. Michael Cloud, who claims to represent this area, voted against the censure with the rest of the GOP herd thereby joining the flock of Republicans blew off the video as either a joke or not being a serious threat. The only Republicans with any decency or spine remaining were Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), who voted for the censure.
Cloud’s continual voting lockstep with the GOP on public policy issues is expected. But this issue was whether words and videos have meaning. Cloud well knows they do and that they can incite people to action. That’s why Gosar’s act was contemptible and condemnable. I don’t believe the people of the Crossroads, his constituents, support fomenting violence as a form of political discourse. What is hard to understand about Cloud is how his tolerance of Gosar on this video and on Gosar’s documented white supremacism squares with Cloud’s declared full embrace of Christianity.
Cloud owes us an explanation of this contradiction and I hope the various local media throughout the Crossroads give him the chance to explain clearly.
George Schwartz, Victoria
