Representative Michael Cloud, shame on you! People here in Victoria are getting sick and even some are dying from Covid-19. Workers have lost their jobs and families are hungry. And what are you doing? Standing up with ex-president Trump, who is trying to steal the election from Joe Biden. Accept reality. Biden won and Trump lost. It is what it is.
You were elected by the voters of this congressional district and you should be representing us, not Trump. Be a man. Stand on your own two feet and do the job that you were elected to do.
David Lentz, Victoria
Unfortunately, Rep. Cloud seems to be more interested in subverting the election than helping his constituents. If the election really was rigged the way Trump and his enablers claim, why did Rep. Cloud and so many other Republicans win their races, and control of the Senate now comes down to a run-off in Georgia rather than a Blue Wave blowout?
Yes, He trivialized the votes, the election process and all the hard work done by election workers, full time, early voting judges and clerks, and Election Day judges and clerks. We and workers across this nation worked to keep every vote secure. Every elected official should be required to work an election before they can run.
