Editor, the Advocate:
I voted for Trump last year because I basically approved of the majority of his positions even though I could not stand his personality. Certain words come to mind in describing him that are not in my normal vocabulary. I’ll leave it up to your imagination. It’s amazing that he hasn’t dislocated his shoulders patting himself on the back.
I think more independents voted against Trump than voted against Biden and the result was the festering, political debacle on the Potomac that we now have. Were there voting irregularities last November? Yes. Were they enough to sway the election to Biden? I personally don’t think so but we will never know for sure. What I do know is that the election has been certified and can’t be overturned and that’s the truth.
Trump’s desire to micromanage the selections of Republican candidates is counterproductive. His rhetoric at rallies for the two Republican senate candidates in Georgia alienated enough independent voters to sway the election to the two Democratic candidates that were obviously less qualified than their Republican opponents. Now, Trump wants Republican candidates to endorse his fantasies about a stolen election or he will campaign against them.
Trump should just back off and let the young wing of the party assume leadership. There are several young Republican women and men (some of them veterans) that could assume these roles and appeal both to Trump’s base as well as independents. If Trump runs in 2024, those independents that voted against him and for Biden in 2020 would probably not rush to vote Republican. Trump is not a unifying figure which is what this country needs badly at this time.
Carleton K. Thompson Jr., Victoria
