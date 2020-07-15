Editor, the Advocate:
Some of us have not completely recovered from the wrath of Hurricane Harvey. Now, we are all trying to cope for several months with the coronavirus. There has been loss of so many lives and many people are trying to maintain a livelihood for their families, amidst the destruction of economy and many businesses and those who are just independently employed.
Is this virus supposed to be like the locusts and the famine or similar to the smallpox outbreak of so many years ago? Will some brilliant scientist develop an immunization for this virus, and ASAP!?
The media has been dominated with statistics on the virus, however, we should keep in mind that our country shall prevail, especially when we have a U.S. presidential election this year. Be patriotic and vote for the candidates of your choice.
It is health-conscious and considerate to wear the mask, even in this summer heat. I don’t mind, even though my eyeglasses are already on my ears.
Lynette Brown, Victoria
