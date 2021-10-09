Editor, the Advocate:
The family of Isdell Birnbaum would like to thank all those that helped him for the last year and a half when he came to live in Victoria at 97. To hospitalists and staff at DeTar Hospital during his surgery for colon cancer, ER visits, and abdominal catheter placement. Special thanks to his PCP Dr. Jain, surgeon Hashmi, heart Sidhu and Parik, oncologist Valladares, dermatologist Aimone, and ophthalmologist Alcasabas and dentist Gary Mueller who fixed up his front crowns. He had to smile pretty for lots of pictures. Thank you to the staff at Hospice of South Texas for the excellent care and compassion, especially nurses Jessica and Liza and Pastor Green. Thank you to Robert and Nancy at Rosewood who helped us through those funeral arrangements. The Veterans Council was extraordinary in presenting the military honors that Dad so deserved. Taps and gun salute were unbelievably moving.
Thank you. The congregation of Grace Lutheran for their help with serving the meal and Pastor Aschenbeck for his visits and personal sermon. Dad would say “every second is a gift” and all these people were gifts. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.
He was blessed to live in great Victoria.
Cheryl and Gus Kroos, Victoria; Rose and Dr. Randy Walker, Pinehurst; and Isdell Jr. and Robbyn Birnbaum, Corpus Christi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.