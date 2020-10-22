Editor, the Advocate:
Many are trying to decide whom to vote for in this important upcoming election. Whether you are Republican or Democrat, each of us needs to pick their candidate based on their outlook toward life and how to live it day by day for their time here on earth. A well known person said in his book:
“I achieved an understanding of the importance of physical terror toward the individual and the masses. Terror at the place of employment, in the factory, in the meeting hall and on the occasion of mass demonstrations will be successful, unless opposed by equal terror.”
Does this have a familiar ring to what is taking place in several city streets in our nation? The book was written in 1924 titled “Mein Kampf.“ The author was Adolf Hitler. To all of us who lived or studied World History and American History, know the meaning of that. If you don’t know or understand, then you were not taught what you should have been, to call yourself an American.
What a person does in his home is his business, that is your right as an American. It is your right in this nation to not believe in God. But when you take it to the public streets it becomes everyone’s business. This country was founded by God-fearing people. It was never the intention of our forefathers for this land to become another barbarian city of Babylon. The city of Babylon was covered up by the desert sand.
Kevin B. Bright, Hallettsville
