Editor, the Advocate:
On behalf of Our Lady of Victory Catholic School, a heartfelt thank you to these local businesses that supported our 2022 Fiesta Bienvenido Fundraiser. This year’s event was our most successful to date, raising over $132,000. Your support and generosity are greatly appreciated.
Victory Buick GMC Kia, SZ Concrete/Contex Equip., Schroeder Refrigeration Co., Coastal Kitchen & Bath, Victoria Orthopedic Center/Dr. Douglas A. Matey III, Bethany Senior Living, Zoom Physical Therapy and Wellness/Jon and Chris Stefka, 5th and Home Handcrafted Furniture & Mattress Store, 9 Round Kickboxing Fitness, Aubrie Shugart School of Dancing, Baylor University, Beehive Salon, Bugmobiles, Card My Yard – Victoria, Chick-Fil-A, Congressman Michael Cloud, Cookies by Design, Deutsch and Deutsch Jewelers, Double D Ranchwear, Dr. Amy Henry/Victoria Family Eyecare, Dr. David R. Rivera DDS, Dr. Linda Stuart, Dr. Nhi Le/Fountain of Youth Medical Spa, Hair Dimensions, J.W. Moore Construction, Marigolds and Lilly, Nat & Jack Boutique, Outlaw Pass Family Fun Center, Paige Sonntag Photography, Pat Mercer Photography, Froggie’s Bait Dock, Skateworld, South Texas Eye Center, Spruce and Spry Boutique Med Spa, Starlight Dance Studio, Powder Room, Theatre Victoria, Victoria Symphony, Ballet Theatre, The Club at Colony Creek, Twisted Creations Balloons, Victoria Country Club and 2022 OLV Fiesta Committee.
Denise Cooper, Victoria
