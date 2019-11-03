Editor, the Advocate:
On behalf of The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Parish and School, Father Stephen Vacek, Parochial Vicar and Ned and Vicki Pyatt and John and Dorothy Gehrke, Festival Chairpersons, we thank the community for their generous support of our recent Parish Festival.
We appreciate all who donated and purchased items at the auctions and booths and those who either purchased food plates in the drive-thru or stopped by to eat and visit in the community center.
We are grateful to everyone who did so much to make this annual event such a success. May God bless you for your generosity.
Father Gary Janak, pastor, Victoria
