Editor, the Advocate:
How did our nation fall so far? The Advocate online poll on Dec. 13 tells us that over 44% of our neighbors are of the opinion that if they do not like the outcome of an election it is their right to ask a court of law to overturn the election and throw out any votes that they disagree with and have no right to be counted.
There is also a train of thought that if another state’s election outcome does not please them their state has a right sue and force another state to change any laws they disagree with and without an iota of evidence claim they lost because of voting fraud.
It appears those brave Minute Men fighting for our right to self-determination could have just gone to court. Even today we often see the Gadsden Flag at political rallies and those flying it want to destroy what so many Americans have died for over the last 240 years.
This effort was born out of a lie. A statement that the results of the 2020 Presidential election came from widespread vote fraud and election irregularities is a lie. If anyone is supporting this lie, they are by association a liar. A liar has no honor, integrity, or respect for the truth. Our nation and magnificent United States Constitution were created as a nation of laws, not men.
Many us swore an oath to support and defend the United States Constitution and still honor that pledge.
Daniel Martin, Victoria
(2) comments
Likewise, my sentiments also.
Thanks Dan.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.