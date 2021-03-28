Editor, the Advocate:
I have a big problem with books being banned that have been on the market for years. Come on man. Personally, I think that all the sex and profanity should be banned on TV. Children can see this all the time. I never listen to rap music, but from what I hear is the F-word and the N-word are used a lot. Why is this OK?
I am sick of the people that are offended about racism. This all got started during the Obama era. What really bothers me is that some people think we should apologize for being white. God made me white, I didn’t choose it.
If your feelings get hurt, so what? I have had my feelings hurt many times in my life, but I got over it. You should too. Stand up and be proud of yourself. Life is hard for everyone, not just you. This nation has turned into a Sissy Society.
If you voted for Joe Biden just look at the mess he is making of the nation. What are we going to do with thousands of immigrants that he has opened the border to? Who is going to pay for the care of these people? We are. Our taxes are going up, gas prices are going up. The Democrats are well on their way to making us a socialist nation.
Only God can help us now and we have allowed 63 million of his children to be murdered. He may not.
Jeneal Jackson, Goliad
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.