Editor, the Advocate:
Did anyone besides me notice the photo on page A6 of Friday’s Advocate the politicians on the Rio Grande all have bulletproof vests on? Also, does anybody notice the three or four fully automatic rifles (machine guns) mounted on their boat? Who wants to limit guns in Texas? These are our lawmakers. They obviously don’t feel safe, do you?
Richard Heard, Victoria
