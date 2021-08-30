Editor, the Advocate:
What makes the Taliban, or any other country with a bunch of murdering thugs, think they can tell Uncle Sam what to do when it comes to safely evacuating our servicemen, women, children and any others who wish to get out of the country, how, when and where they can do it?
It looks like it is time for our president and his advisors to stiffen up their backs and tell the Taliban to stand back and peacefully watch until the evacuation is finished, or we will bring in enough troops to make sure our people are safe.
Wake up President and staff.
Buck Curtis, Victoria
