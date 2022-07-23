Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.