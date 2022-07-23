Editor, the Advocate:
Reflecting upon Ben Shapiro’s timely Independence Day column, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States were foremost remarkable documents of spiritual conceptions rather than material ones. Equality, liberty, divine sovereignty, the natural rights of man, are not tangibles that can be seen or touched but rather ideals with their roots in deeply held religious convictions.
Today, America’s belief in God continues falling dramatically. Our religious convictions are being challenged and replaced with an array of new polity of illegitimate unfaithful morality including: tolerating lawlessness and corruption, demanding government welfare, restricting freedoms in the name of enforcing liberal orthodoxy, changing what constitutes biological sex; inventing catastrophic scenarios, i.e., climate change; and more.
I believe we are now living in a period where Satan (yes, he exists) is full of his worst wrath ever and is using evil voices and faces to deceive and exploit us all.
While critical to see Satan’s influence in what is happening, Scripture also tells us that nothing happens by chance, accident, or by the power of humankind. God remains in full control of our world, and knowing this offers insight and perspective amid these darkest days that America is undergoing. If we are to maintain the heritage which God bequeathed us, we must be as like-minded as the founders who created this great nation. We must not rebel against God and must again cultivate the reverence our founders had for those things that are holy. We must not sink into pagan materialism but follow our founders’ demonstrated spiritual and moral leadership. We can turn for comfort and reassurance to our Declaration of Independence and Constitution of the United States with utmost confidence that these magnanimous charters of freedom and justice shall remain firm and unshaken in our “sweet land of liberty” ad infinitum.
Bobby Whitefield, Victoria
