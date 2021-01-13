Editor, the Advocate:
I see our State Representative Michael Cloud was one of those refusing to wear a mask during the Capitol lockdown. What a disgraceful and disrespectful display of political posturing. You put others at risk and for what? To make a bad situation worse and maybe elevate you in the eyes of your cronies or further your ambitions? What kind of example are you trying to set?
Doug Hazlewood, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.