Editor, the Advocate:
It was interesting to see the full-page ad in the Advocate during the Fourth of July weekend with “selected” quotes from prominent Americans demonstrating how our nation is supposedly founded on Christian values. Certainly, our nation’s laws share some universal moral values that overlap with many faiths and coded laws dating back to Roman Law and British Common Law but to claim our nation is exclusively Christian is unoriginal, undesirable and wrong. “Christian” nations have slaughtered millions of innocents for over 1,600 years. A recent example:
(We) “tolerate no-one in our ranks who attacks the ideas of Christianity… in fact, our movement is Christian. We are filled with a desire for Catholics and Protestants to discover one another”.
— Adolph Hitler, 1928
“Today Christians … stand at the head of Germany. I pledge that I never will tie myself to parties who want to destroy Christianity … We want to fill our culture again with the Christian spirit … We want to burn out all the recent immoral developments in literature, in the theatre and in the press. In short, we want to burn out the poison of immorality which has entered into our whole life and culture, as a result of liberal excess.” — Adolph Hitler, 1930’s
With the “American experiment,” our founders attempted something radical and unprecedented, a secular government that refused to sponsor “ANY” religion and refused to submit to the most powerful Christian nation on earth, England.
A few samples of countless quotes from prominent Americans making their positions clear on this issue:
“The government of the United States is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.”
— John Adams, Treaty of Tripoli, 1796
“The purpose of separation of church and state is to keep forever from these shores the ceaseless strife that has soaked the soil of Europe in blood for centuries.”
— James Madison, 1803
“Christianity neither is, nor ever was a part of the common law.”
— Thomas Jefferson, letter to Dr. Thomas Cooper, Feb. 10, 1814
“I believe in an America where the separation of church and state is absolute, where no Catholic prelate would tell the president (should he be Catholic) how to act, and no Protestant minister would tell his parishioners for whom to vote.”
— John Kennedy’s speech on religion, Sept. 12, 1960
Rick Collie, Victoria
