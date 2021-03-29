Editor, the Advocate:
I want to thank the Advocate Editorial Board for the outstanding editorial on Sunday’s Viewpoints page concerning the RV park planned in Port Alto. You guys expressed our concerns perfectly.
We are having another community meeting at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3rd at the fire department barn.
I believe that growth is going to happen in our area but it is our responsibility to protect what we can, wildlife and our beautiful bay. Please accept my appreciation again for your excellent column.
Linda Busby, Port Lavaca
