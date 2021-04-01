Editor, the Advocate:
To the Victoria community and surrounding areas, the members of the Palestine Baptist Church would like to extend a hearty thank you for your participating and supporting our enchiladas fundraising dinner held on March 20. Because of you we were able to have a successful and blessed day. God bless you all from the Palestine Baptist Church Members and Rev. G.O. Wyatt, Pastor.
Bobbie Bosier, Victoria
