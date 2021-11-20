Editor, the Advocate:
To reference Pontus Pilate’s most famous statement, “What is the truth?” With all the confusion and misinformation running rampant in the world today, we all need to seek the truth. One of the motivating factors in seeking the truth is concern for our children and grandchildren. Two items of concern I have is the push for accepting all the LBGTQ+ lifestyles. Our founding fathers, who handed down to us the greatest form of government known in human history, knew and espoused that it would only last with a moral and just society. Where have all the morals gone? Ask yourself, why are there books targeted to pre-teens and teens promoting this lifestyle in the public library? Teachers have told me they have had a good week because they haven’t been threatened or assaulted this week, also they have to continually defend the homosexual students. Homosexuality has been around throughout history, but there was a moral standard that kept society cohesive.
Another issue in today’s world is the CRT message being foisted upon us. How can anyone be classed as racist at birth because of skin color? VISD has a subject titled, “Black History-Inclusive Account of American History.” Did you know the first woman millionaire was Madam C.J. Walker the daughter of ex-slaves, or Daniel Hale Williams performed the first successful open heart surgery was a black man? Then there is Booker T. Washington and George Washington Carver.
Bottom line, be concerned enough to get serious with your child. Ask them why don’t you bring your school books home for doing homework? What are you learning about the above referenced topics? Find out what the truth is.
Anthony Corte, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.