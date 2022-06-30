Editor, the Advocate:
It’s July and guess what that means? Another opportunity to participate in Plastic-Free July. The Australians started this movement more than a decade ago and each year it gains momentum.
Everyone can play their part in helping reduce and eliminate our dependence on plastic products which have proven harmful to animals and even ourselves now that it’s showing up in our food as well.
Each year I work on eliminating one more plastic product from my lifestyle. If you’re just starting out, consider working on a habit of reusable drink containers and shopping bags, two of the most profuse pieces of waste in the environment.
Businesses and organizations can help by incorporating and maintaining recycling stations. The City of Victoria recycles No. 1 and 2 plastics, but Target takes all plastic, as well as glass. Thank you, Target.
How many events – private or community-wide - have you attended where recycling was available? Victoria College and UHV come to mind in that regard. Do we notice and take advantage of the containers? What about the Community Center, DeLeon Plaza and city parks? Couldn’t we have recycling stations at these places as well?
Some July, I’d love to see us host a Plastic Free Fourth celebration. Wouldn’t that be something?
George Carlin used to joke that our contribution as an industrialized culture is to deliver the layer of plastic to the planet that will be studied thousands of years from now. It’s easy to throw up our hands at the enormity of the task of de-plasticization and the other huge challenges we face, but as Christopher Reeves said, “Once you choose hope, anything’s possible.” Coming from a man who went from Superman to a quadriplegic in the space of an afternoon, that’s saying something.
Let’s change the things we can.
Virginia Gilstrap, Victoria
