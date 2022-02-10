Editor, the Advocate:
A deer was most likely struck by a vehicle in the 5900 block of North Navarro across the highway from the Toyota Dealership. The deer ended up in the City’s right-of-way adjacent to the Northshire Property Owners Association property line.
Animal Control was called numerous times but their tight schedule delayed the pick up several days. In the meantime, an indigent man was seen near the deer. Later it was noticed that the deer was partially buried. When Animal Control came to pick up the deer they refused to pick it up because it was partly buried.
Texas Parks and Wild Life could not pick up the deer because they have no legal way to dispose of the animal. They suggested TXDot.
TxDot no longer takes care of the right-of-way; an agreement with the city to maintain it once they were finished.
City Maintenance referred us back to City Animal Control.
I am concerned about the health hazard of the decaying deer.
Needing your help.
Delores Harper, President of Northshire Property Owners Association, Victoria
