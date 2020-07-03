Please publish July 4
Editor, the Advocate:
Charles G Finney, often called the father of modern revivalism and a leader in the Second Great Awakening (1900s), knew fully well the impact he and fellow ministers could have on society:
“Brethren, our preaching will bear its legitimate fruits. If immortality prevails in the land, the fault is ours in a great degree. If there is a decay of conscience, the pulpit is responsible for it. If the public press lacks moral discrimination, the pulpit is responsible for it. If the church is degenerate and worldly, the pulpit is responsible for it. If the world loses its interest in religion, the pulpit is responsible for it. If Satan rules in our halls of legislation, the pulpit is responsible for it. If our politics become so corrupt that the very foundations of our government are ready to fall away, the pulpit is responsible for it. Let us not ignore this fact, my dear brethren; but let us lay it to heart and be thoroughly awake to our responsibility in respect to the morals of this nation.”
I encourage pastors in America not to compromise the Bible, do not try to be politically correct. Our entire nation desperately needs to hear God’s message today. We need to return to the founder of America, our Almighty Holy God.
John Fisher, Pastor, Point Comfort
