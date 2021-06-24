Editor, the Advocate:
Thank you to Sarah Burton-McClure and the young ladies of the Austin Girl’s Choir, Quintessential Singers, for your wonderful concert at Grace Presbyterian Church on June 23. The girls wowed an enthusiastic crowd, including fans from as far away as El Campo. Selections from classical, folk, and popular music blessed all who were in attendance.
Rev. Daniel Fultz, Pastor, Grace Presbyterian Church, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.