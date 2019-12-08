Editor, the Advocate:
Occasionally, I must remind myself that some folks have human qualities that are negative and evil. Second only to those that have no respect for other lives is prejudiced behavior. It can be so strong that it can become the No. 1 sin. Prejudice is much more widespread and is seen in every corner of the world.
By reasoning unknown by me, dividing borders, different languages, different skin color or even having different opinions or ideas may trigger prejudiced behavior. No race is exempt as it is exhibited worldwide. This is in direct conflict with Christian teachings. Having this feeling and pursuing it leads to hate, war or – at the very least – misery among mankind.
There are not many signs of peace; however, the upcoming Christmas season should remind us: “Peace on earth and goodwill to all mankind.”
Donald Cook, Port Lavaca
