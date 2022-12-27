Editor, the Advocate:
I don’t care how you feel about immigration, but how people — and I did say people — are being treated by sending busloads of people to be dropped off in below freezing temperatures is inhumane. Anyone doing this should be punished. From the driver to as high up as the governor.
“Multiple busloads of migrants were dropped off at Vice President Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C., on Saturday — Christmas Eve — leaving migrants on the streets in below-freezing temperatures, according to multiple reports.”
“2 U.S. Code § 2000dd — Prohibition on cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment of persons under custody or control of the United States Government
(d)Cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment defined
In this section, the term “cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment” means the cruel, unusual, and inhumane treatment or punishment prohibited by the Fifth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution of the United States, as defined in the United States Reservations, Declarations and Understandings to the United Nations Convention Against Torture and Other Forms of Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment done at New York, December 10, 1984.”
Espiridion Castillo, Victoria