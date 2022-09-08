Editor, the Advocate:
We are in a sad state of affairs.
So I guess being a concerned parent and wanting accountability in your school board makes you right wing? As it seems that the local school board failed to do its duty and be the check and balance to the Superintendent and fully vet Michael Kuhrt, who left his previous position under controversy. Or how about keeping the education process, education; not indoctrination for progressive ideology. How about we teach our children reading, writing, math, critical thinking, deductive reasoning, government not “social science”, and respect; and hold them accountable for their actions instead of blaming any and everything else but the individual and their actions.
The school boards are responsible to the parents and taxpayers of the county. So if people don’t like what the school board is doing then they need to exercise their First Amendment right and protest and speak up, which they are doing. That makes them right wing? Hmmm. Wow, using our given rights in the Constitution, makes people right wing and a threat. Did they riot? Burn buildings down? Assault people for believing different? No, no and no. Let the school board know that they were not happy with the process and speaking up, yes. And I guess if you are a Republican that makes you a right wing also. “The informal group has connections to more prominent and official GOP figures, placing them within the ongoing right-wing push into education politics in Texas and across the U.S.”
We must get away from labeling people. Address the issues as adults not like some spoiled brats and name calling.
R.L. Montgomery III, Victoria
